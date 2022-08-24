Today’s Manx Grand Prix timetable
Wednesday 24th August 2022 6:28 am
Share
Manx Grand Prix ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Today’s Manx Grand Prix timetable:
12:30
Roads Close
13:30
Senior & Classic Superbike
14:45
Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior
16:30
Roads Open
18:00
Roads Close
18:20
Senior & Classic Superbike
19:10
Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior
No later than 21:00
Roads Open
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |