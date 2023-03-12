Forecast bad weather might affect Monday evening's Steam Packet sailing from Douglas.
It could be cancelled or disrupted.
A final decision will be made by 5.30pm tomorrow.
The return from Heysham will obviously be affected too.
The Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport says the strong south-southwest wind will veer north and increase to gale force during the evening, before easing slightly overnight. Maximum temperature around 10°C.
Outlook
Sunshine and blustery wintry showers on Tuesday with a strong northwesterly wind.
Top temperature 6°C with significant wind chill.