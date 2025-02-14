The House of Keys’ Select Committee on Tobacco and Nicotine Products is considering proposals for a Private Members’ Bill on further strengthening the current law around tobacco and nicotine controls in the island.
The committee was established on July 1 last year and is charged with looking at the definition and supply of tobacco and nicotine containing products, including proposals for a blanket ban to prohibit their sale to people born on or after January 1, 2008.
This will mirror a similar approach that is currently being considered by United Kingdom government.
At the moment, anyone can buy tobacco products in the island once they turn 18.
A spokesperson from the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office said: ‘The committee is pleased to be issuing this call for evidence as part of its work to report back to the House on wider policy aspects prior to introduction.
‘The public are invited to complete a short online consultation on the Tynwald website. Submissions are open until Wednesday, March 26.’
For those unable to use the online survey, paper copies will be available from the reception at Legislative Buildings, Finch Road, Douglas.
Committee chair Michelle Haywood MHK, emphasised the importance of the topic. She said: ‘In seeking leave to introduce this Private Members Bill, my intention was to ensure the island remained up to date with developments elsewhere regarding awareness of nicotine and tobacco harms for young people.
‘It is important that the island also finds a solution that works for our community. Please do consider taking part and sharing your views with this committee.’
The other members of the committee are Stu Peters MHK and Joney Faragher MHK.
To learn more about the upcoming report, the committee’s ongoing work, or to write to it, visit its website at https://tynwald.org.im/committee/HOKTNP or email [email protected].