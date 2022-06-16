Town’s jubilee celebrations

‘Royal Ramsey’ will make the most of its description over the summer when the town celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On Sunday, July 24, there will be a ‘Royal Ramsey Jubilee Picnic’ in Mooragh Park.

Plans are also in hand for ‘Royal Ramsey Rocks’ - a live music event in Market Square – over the August Bank Holiday.

A grant of £5,000 from government will be shared between the cost of staging both events.

On Sunday, August 14, the Ramsey branch of the Royal British Legion will hold a Jubilee Street Party in the Courthouse and gardens, from noon to 4pm. It will be open to serving and veteran members of the forces and their families – as well as the people of the town.

Board chairman Ffinlo Williams, who attended a special service in celebration of the jubilee at the cathedral told the board: ‘As commissioners, we put ourselves forward to serve the public, knowing full well that in four years we can step aside if we wish.