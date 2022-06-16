Town’s jubilee celebrations
Queen Elizabeth II. 2021
‘Royal Ramsey’ will make the most of its description over the summer when the town celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
On Sunday, July 24, there will be a ‘Royal Ramsey Jubilee Picnic’ in Mooragh Park.
Plans are also in hand for ‘Royal Ramsey Rocks’ - a live music event in Market Square – over the August Bank Holiday.
A grant of £5,000 from government will be shared between the cost of staging both events.
On Sunday, August 14, the Ramsey branch of the Royal British Legion will hold a Jubilee Street Party in the Courthouse and gardens, from noon to 4pm. It will be open to serving and veteran members of the forces and their families – as well as the people of the town.
Board chairman Ffinlo Williams, who attended a special service in celebration of the jubilee at the cathedral told the board: ‘As commissioners, we put ourselves forward to serve the public, knowing full well that in four years we can step aside if we wish.
‘I think it is prudent, regardless of individual views of the monarchy, to reflect on the fact that the Queen had no choice and has embodied everything we try to do for so long. Politicians come and go, but the Queen has continued to serve her people and that is certainly worth reflecting upon and celebrating.’
