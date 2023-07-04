Maggie Harding from the Theatrical Clothing Company is coming back to the island seeking to buy antique and vintage clothing and accessories from the 1800s to the 1960s.
Maggie supplies television and film companies with costumes and accessories.
Maggie said: ‘The island is a good hunting ground for me I always seem to find some special gems.’
She has been coming over to the Isle of Man for more than 40 years.
‘I find that the people on the island tend to hold on to items which is great for me. I love travelling around the island hunting for treasures of yesterday and listening to the stories connected to many of the items I find,’ she said.
Maggie is shown in the photo giving a talk at Wythenshawe Hall in Manchester.
It was the seat of the Tatton family for more than 600 years and is now owned by Manchester Council.
She recently gave a talk there entitled ‘The Influence of British Kings and Queens on Fashion’ as part of the hall’s celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.
‘I was delighted to give a talk at Wythenshawe Hall where I showed some items from my own collection,’ Maggie said.
‘A number of the items displayed were purchased on the Isle of Man.
‘The white dress on the right of the photo was purchased in the Isle of Man about 14 years ago.
It originally belonged to Lady Hardinge, the wife of The Viceroy of India and was worn to a ball in India in 1914 to celebrate the opening of a medical college named after Lady Hardinge.
‘In white silk with white beading this lovely dress is one of my favourite purchases,’ said Maggie.
Maggie told the audience that British kings and queens were the celebrities of their time – and for this reason many people wanted to follow the fashions that were worn by members of the royal family.
When Queen Victoria went into mourning in 1861 following the death of her beloved Prince Albert, the whole country wore black as a mark of respect.
The Queen then refused to come out of mourning and she continued to wear black clothing for 40 years until her death in 1901.
Most Victorian clothing from the period after 1861 is black.
The black walking costume in the centre of the photos dates to around 1890 and was bought from a house in Ramsey last year.
Maggie found a lovely Victorian handbag in Peel last year. This bag holds a sewing case and manicure set as well as a dance card and Manx Coin dated 1859.
This year Maggie is looking for clothing accessories and costume jewellery from 1800s to 1950s.
Maggie said: ‘I am currently seeking items for the new series of Peaky Blinders which is planned for release next year.’
She is looking for military uniforms, trilby hats, and old college blazers.
Maggie added: ‘I also have been informed that a new series of Downton Abbey may be coming soon and that will be set in the 1930s so shawls and dresses from this era would be very interesting!’
Maggie said she is happy to look at anything old and interesting as she supplies many theatres in the North West.
She will visit the island from July 18 to 25.
You can contact her on 07734798522 and she will visit you at your home, or you can make an appointment to meet at the Palace Hotel in Douglas.