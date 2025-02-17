Tributes have poured in following the passing of Martin Moore MBE, a highly respected figure in Manx law, motorsport and heritage.
A proud Manxman, Martin’s contributions spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the island in both professional and voluntary capacities.
Martin, who qualified for the Manx Bar in 1962, played a pivotal role in the island’s legal profession.
He joined Dickinson Cruickshank as a partner and later became its senior partner, helping it grow into one of the largest law firms in the island.
Beyond his legal career, he was a dedicated member of the Isle of Man Law Society, serving as a council member before taking on the roles of vice-president and president.
His leadership and commitment shaped generations of advocates, and his influence was instrumental in the development of the island as a financial centre.
Away from the legal world, Martin’s passion for motorsport was well known.
His colleague of 35 years, Geoff Karran, fondly recalled Martin’s early involvement in rallying, including his participation in local events such as the Manx Trophy Rally.
A memorable incident in which his beloved Mini Cooper S ended up on its roof convinced him to move from competing to sports administration.
He went on to chair the Manx International Rally committee and held various key roles within the TT and Manx Grand Prix organising committees, eventually becoming deputy clerk of the course, chairman and president of the latter.
His dedication to motorsport ensured the continued success of the event and cemented his legacy within the racing community.
However, it was in the preservation and promotion of Manx heritage that Martin made perhaps his most lasting impact.
His involvement with Manx National Heritage (MNH) spanned over 30 years, culminating in his role as chairman of the Manx Museum and National Trust from 2002 to 2012.
During this time, he oversaw several major projects, including the extension of the Manx Museum, the restoration and reopening of Castle Rushen, and the development of the House of Manannan.
His commitment to preserving the island’s history led to the acquisition of key National Trust sites, such as Cregneash, the Sound, and Niarbyl.
Former Director of Manx National Heritage, Stephen Harrison, worked alongside Martin throughout those years of major developments and recalls: ‘Martin had a unique background of community involvement, through generations of contact through his legal profession, and an encyclopaedic knowledge of Manx families, farms, and local history.
‘This made Martin a marvellous support and source of wise counsel throughout a 20 year period of development at MNH from the mid-1980s.
‘Martin acted as host to a series of Kings, Queens, heads of state, Ministers and Prime Ministers.’
His efforts were formally recognised in 2009 when he was awarded an MBE for his services to Manx heritage.
Jonathan Hall, current chairman of MNH, described Martin as setting ‘a very high standard for how a chairman of the charity should conduct business and work with the chief executive officer’.
Connie Lovel, chief executive of MNH, added: ‘His record of public service in the island is admirable and his achievements for Manx National Heritage will be a lasting memorial.’
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Martin will be remembered as a dedicated advocate for the island’s heritage, a passionate supporter of motorsport, and a guiding force in the legal profession.
Geoff Karran summed it up best: ‘He was a true Manxman and proud of it. He was always willing to give his time to help the sports and leisure pursuits that meant so much to him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.’
A service to celebrate Martin’s life will take place at 11am on Thursday, February 20 at St Peter’s Church in Onchan.