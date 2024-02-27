Richard Henry Costain, of Moorhouse Farm, was born on April 15 1932, and is the son of Wilfred Moore Costain and Annie Isobel (nee) Craine.
This name carries a rich family history rooted in blacksmithing and farming.
Richard, who was known throughout his life as Henry, was the loving husband of Helen, and father of Paul Costain and Kirrie Jenkins.
Both his children have followed in the footsteps of their father in being proud of their local parish, with Paul now Captain of the Parish of Rushen and Kirrie an Arbory and Rushen commissioner.
Henry’s father Wilfred was the son of Richard Costain Jr, also son of Richard Costain and was one of three skilled blacksmiths who worked at the Level, forging picks and tools for Ballacorkish Mines
After the mines closed one brother ran the blacksmiths in Colby, one in Port St Mary, and one at the Four Roads in Rushen.
They were all descendant sons of the Ballachrink Costains who can trace their lineage back to the Vikings and Thorsteins cross which resides in Braddan Old Church.
And Henry was extremely proud of his Viking ancestry, so much so that he created a gigantic family tree. Paul told the Manx Independent about this story and how it was covered in a documentary on TV.
He said: ‘Proud of our Viking ancestry, my father, along with Jane Costain Mylchreest, would set about researching the family tree for Millennium Year 1979.
‘Adverts were placed around the world for all Costains to read about their homeland and if possible send their family history.
‘A family tree measuring in excess of 12 foot long was eventually drafted. Sponsorship was needed for Odin’s Raven, and our father organised Costains worldwide to contribute to the design of a shield and there was sufficient raised to sponsor oars as well.
‘Global media broadcast live the landing of Odin’s Raven, on Peel Beach in July 1979 and the BBC made a documentary about the Costain family called Roots of Mann.
‘Father was immensely proud that the family heritage was acknowledged.’
Ties to Manx history run deep with Henry’s maternal great grandmother, a second cousin to Captain Quilliam, famed for his role in the battle of Trafalgar.
Henry met a Peel girl, Helen Cowell, at a dance and the couple were married in 1965, after the harvest of course.
Paul said: ‘When mother left her job at Peel Engineering to become a full-time farmer’s wife and mother, she was offered either a P50 car or a Peel fibreglass fishing boat - father said take the boat it would be more useful!
‘Looking at the value of a P50 car today I’m not sure financially he made the right choice, but nothing could compare with the memories we created in that little boat in Fleshwick bay, trawling for fish of the coast.’
Daughter Kirrie added: ‘Dad enjoyed wheeling and dealing and he only ever told me of one regret. A customer had fallen behind with his account on dad’s milk round, offering dad a painting in exchange for settlement of the account dad turned it down and said he’d rather wait for the cash.
‘He always kicked himself when William Hoggatt went on to become one of the island’s best-loved artists.’
Henry was at his happiest surrounded by his family and when he became a grandfather to Nicholas in 2005 he was absolutely over the moon, which led to further celebrations when his granddaughter Breesha was born in 2007.
Henry was very proud to farm in the south of the island and loved the parish of Rushen.
Starting at a farm of less than 100 acres, he expanded Moorhouse Farm to cover land in Rushen, Arbory, Patrick, and Malew Parishes.
Living long enough to see his son grow the farm from strength to strength, and grandson Nicholas attend university to study agriculture made him very content.
Sir Miles Walker CBE paid tribute to his lifelong friend, and said: ‘Of course we will miss Henry and he has no doubt left a big hole, but what a wonderful legacy, a life well run, a loving family and a farmer of national reputation.’