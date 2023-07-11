Southern 100 organisers have confirmed two people have died after an incident in this evening's practice session.
A statement said: 'The Southern 100 can confirm that a serious incident occurred during tonight’s qualifying session on the Billown Course.
'The incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator and it is with deep sadness that the Southern 100 regrets to announce that this incident has resulted in two fatalities.
'At this time, the club is unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus of the organiser is to support those involved.
'The Coroner of Inquests has been informed.
'A further statement will be released in due course.'
The session was stopped after an incident on Castletown Bypass at the end of the 1,100cc practice session, around 6.50pm.
In a separate statement police said a road closure will be in place from Castletown corner to Ballakaighen corner for some time.
It also asked the public not to speculate about the nature of the incident.