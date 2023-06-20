The Lord Bishop is the ninth member of the Legislative Council.
It comes after Douglas East MHK Jony Faragher made the motion to remove the Bishop from the Legislative Council.
When introducing the motion, Ms Faragher said that she does not intend to ‘bash the boshop’, and brought forward the motion as the current Lord Bishop Reverand Peter Eagles retires.
She said that she believes that if you have not been elected by the people of the island, you should not be in the court.
According to Douglas North MHK, David Ashford,the matter was last debated six years ago to date.
Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby, seconded the motion, yet requested an amentment of the motion, to remove the Bishop as a voting member of the Legislative Council.
A lengthy debate saw members including Lawrie Hooper, Clare Barber and Daphne Caine in support of the motion.
MHks such as Kate Lord-Brennan, Rob Callister, Tim Johnston and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan were against the motion.
Reverand Peter Eagles said: ‘It is not really for me to say anything into this space but I can talk on what I think I am doing here.
‘There has always been an awkward interface between the world and democracy with the spiritual world.
‘My duty is here, and that is where I see myself being and belonging.
‘All elected politicians are elected on a mandate, whereas you could say someone independent could have some sort of legitimate descent.’
Eight MHKs voted for the motion, and 16 against.
No MLCs voted for the motion.