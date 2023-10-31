The work, which is due to be completed in the new year and has been allocated a budget of £6.61m, is being carried out to reduce the risk of damage to both the pier and new vessel during Force 10 winds. The Manxman is also eight metres longer and three metres wider than the Ben-my-Chree and weighs almost twice as much — 24,161 tonnes compared to 12,504 tonnes. The vessel is more powerful than the Ben-my-Chree and improved scour protection measures will also be installed as part of the work to protect the pier wall from the effects of water propulsion as the vessel manoeuvres.