Heavy road this morning (Tuesday) has left large amounts of standing water on many of the island's roads.
The Department of Infrastructure has shut the Mountain Road between Barrule Park and Hillberry (Cronk Ny Mona).
Pulrose Bridge
Many other roads have large amounts of standing waters, a DoI spokesperson adding: 'The Department is currently receiving a high volume of telephone calls regarding some motorists not driving to the conditions.
'As you are all aware there is a lot of standing water due to the sheer volume of rainfall and this is not likely to subside until after high tide, which is 1.15pm today.'
Isle of Man Transport has said its Bus Vannin services have been impacted by the weather, with many delayed because of road conditions.
Police gave the following update on roads at 10am:
Glen Darragh Road, Glen Vine - CURRENTLY CLOSED
Strang Road, Douglas, - Passable with care
Mount Rule - Passable with care
Greeba, near nurseries - Passable with care