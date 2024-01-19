With the full review into the island’s railways being released recently, we asked members of the public about the famous horse trams on Douglas Promenade.
The SYSTRA report found that the railways are well run, make a positive contribution to the island’s economy and that there are few real opportunities to reduce costs.
John Catteral, visiting his property on the island from Blackpool, said: ‘I had some friends come over in October last year and they came and had some great rail journeys, it brings a lot of visitors.
‘We need the transport system over here, you’ve got the horse trams, Snaefell tram, Steam Railway and the little railways at Laxey, they’re all important.
‘There’s so much good about the island but it’s something extra.
‘We keep saying that more cruise ships are coming in and all the rest of it, and then the horse trams aren’t there, they’re half way down the Promenade. I don’t understand starting the season late either.
‘I had some visitors from Cambridge staying with me in Ramsey and they were really disappointed when they weren’t going at all when the prom was in chaos.
‘There’s several attractions [on the island], but the horse trams are unique!’
James and Susan Dixon, from Peel, believe that keeping the horse trams is essential for the island.
James said: ‘We have used the horse trams, and we love them. It’s a nice cultural link to the island, it’s traditional, and surely it’s some value for the tourists as well.
Susan added: ‘It does bring people over, plus the trams and steam trains, because people like to see that sort of stuff.
‘It is sad that the Victorian heritage of the island is not really appreciated.
‘It’s also sad the horse trams only run half way down the prom.
‘We took the family up to Snaefell on the Mountain railway and they were absolutely fascinated.
‘I agree with the report, and lets face it a lot of these things in the UK don’t make a profit, like the steam trains in Yorkshire and Norfolk. They don’t really make a lot of money and most of them are run by volunteers.’
Ken and Giselle Corlett, from the Sloc, say the horse trams are great but they need to run the full length of the promenade.
Ken said: ‘I think we both know from visitors and relatives that come over to the island to visit us that there is a real love and interest for the horse trams and for the steam railway. If you ask me about what’s happened to the prom since it’s been renovated I’ll say I’m disappointed really that the full extent of the line doesn’t go to the Sea Terminal.
‘It’s become so token in the way that it comes across now, and I know people who say that it doesn’t really take them where they want to go.
‘I want to enjoy the whole of Douglas Bay, I want to see the whole view, I want to see everything Douglas has to offer and it stops!
‘There’s no denying that visitors are disappointed, and I am as well.’
Patrick Herring, from Douglas, said: ‘I very rarely use the horse trams but I think they’re an essential asset to what is left of the overall tourist attraction of the Isle of Man.
‘They should definitely run to the Sea Terminal, then it becomes an integrated product for people.
‘If they can cover as much of their costs as they can then I think it’s important that they stay.’