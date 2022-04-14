Visitor to Manx waters
Friday 15th April 2022 3:00 pm
A 1937 Norwegian training ship cut a striking figure anchored in Peel Bay on Wednesday morning.
The triple-masted, 62-metre Christian Radich, owned by the Sail Training Foundation of the same name, was on its way from Coruna, Spain to Oslo.
Originally built for training sailors of the Norwegian Merchant Navy, the fully rigged vessel has since participated in and won Tall Ships races.
She appeared in a 1958 documentary film, Windjammer, about a 17,500 (32,400 km) nautical mile journey it undertook. The vessel also appeared in BBC TV series The Onedin Line.
