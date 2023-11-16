Mhelliah celebrations are held traditionally at the end of summer or harvest time and date back thousands of years. One of the oldest records dates back to 1811 as described by Manx researcher Stephen Miller. George Woods had been present at a mhelliah on the Calf of Man and explained that dancing was common practise and ‘the labourers had plenty of ale, and the master dealt out his excellent rum with a cautious, not sparing hand’. Some traditions have certainly continued.