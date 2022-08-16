Wedding held in mansion

Subscribe newsletter
A couple are the first to become husband and wife at the Billown Mansion.
The southern venue, owned by billionaire John Whittaker, has just this year chose to host wedding ceremonies rather than just receptions.
Rachael (nee Bradbery), a civil servant, and Mark, a gardener, celebrated their special day with family and friends in attendance.
The ceremony took place in the Rose Garden, with an evening reception in a marquee overlooking the lake.
Mrs Harland said: ‘It was beautiful, stunning and just amazing, we couldn’t have got a better location really.
‘I’d highly recommend people to go and have their wedding there. It’s such a unique setting’.
Adam Cooke, estate manager, is hopeful more ceremonies will take place at the venue. He said: ‘We decided this year that it could become something we could carry on for the future and John [Whittaker] agreed that the gardens should be put to full use’.
