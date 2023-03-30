The site off Maughold Head for proposed wind turbines overlaps with the area earmarked for gas exploration.
Earlier this week, we reported that power company Ørsted, which is planning to build the island’s first-ever offshore wind farm, is to open offices in Douglas soon.
But Isle of Man Today has established that it overlaps with the area that another company is to explore in a hunt for gas.
An Ørsted spokesman told Isle of Man Today: ‘The licence granted to Crogga in 2018 overlaps with the area for lease granted to Ørsted in 2015.
‘Ørsted works in co-operation with oil and gas developers across the globe, sharing access to the seabed for fossil fuel extraction and renewable energy generation, so this is not an unusual situation for us.
‘We are looking forward to finding out more about Crogga’s latest plans when they are more detailed and we will explore ways that we could co-exist.’