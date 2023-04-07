The 10th Beer and Cider Festival continues today in the Villa Marina Royal Hall.
Featuring more than 100 'real' cask conditioned ales, approximately 20 'craft' ales and 60 'real' ciders and perries, today's session begins at midday.
The festival opened last night with Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer pouring the first pint.
Pegasus was specifically brewed for the occasion by Bushy's Brewery. A donation from every pint sold will be given to the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund.
Advance tickets have sold out for today's session, but there are still some available on the door.
The festival continues today between midday and 11pm.
We look back to the beer festival 10 years ago with Paul Moulton of Isle of Man Television below.