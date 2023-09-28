The Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport has issued a yellow weather warning.
Strong southwest winds will continue to affect the island at next high tide (about11:15 this morning), leading to minor overtopping of waves with the risk of debris in the most exposed areas.
The forecast:
Dry and bright at first, before turning cloudy as a band of rain approaches from the southwest this evening. Still feeling rather breezy with strong southwest winds, falling fresh for a time overnight. Temperatures reaching up to 16°C.
Dry with sunny spells on Friday, as the fresh to strong west or southwest winds ease moderate to fresh in the evening. Top temperature of 16°C
Outlook
Saturday will be bright with some sunny intervals at first, soon turning cloudy with rain or drizzle approaching from the southwest, before clearing overnight. The moderate south or southwest wind, will back to the southeast and increase to strong before veering to the southwest overnight.
Sunrise: 7:14am
Sunset: 7:03pm