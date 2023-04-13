Zurich on the Isle of Man is continuing its support for the Energy & Sustainability Centre Isle of Man (ESC), the independent charity initiative which aims to help the island to transition to a green economy, powered by a strong renewable energy sector.
Bruce Pearson, the chief executive officer of Zurich International Life Ltd, said: ‘Sustainability continues to be a major focus for us, both here on the island and globally across the Zurich Insurance Group. The Energy & Sustainability Centre is a very important initiative which we’re proud to continue supporting.’
ESC director and former MHK Ralph Peake said: ‘We’re extremely grateful to Zurich, and our other sponsors, for their continued support. We are seeing a strong consensus building in the Isle of Man’s public and private sectors on the importance of taking practical steps to decarbonise the island’s economy – and corporate sponsorship is essential for us to continue our facilitating role on this issue.
‘Zurich’s support is therefore of huge value, especially because of their status as one of the leading global brands around sustainability.’
Zurich’s local commitment to sustainability includes a solar power system which went live in July last year and has the potential to provide up to 70% of the electricity required for the company’s offices at Zurich House on the Isle of Man Business Park.
Zurich on the Isle of Man is also a UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Partner. Globally, the company’s many sustainability achievements include being the first insurer in the world to sign up to the UN’s 1.5 Celsius Business Ambition.
As part of Zurich’s initial ESC sponsorship the company funded two educational, animated videos to explain some of the complex issues around renewable energy.
The ‘Green Energy Island’ videos show ESC’s vision of what the island could look like if it became self-sufficient in renewable energy. The first video is about future power and the second is about future homes.
ESC, which is also sponsored by KPMG and The Peel Group, has organised a number of events as part of its activities to educate, inform and explore on all issues relating to net-zero and renewable energy. This includes organising a ‘Low Carbon Future’ conference in October last year which is one of the island’s biggest ever events on the theme of sustainability and renewable energy.