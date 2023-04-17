The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Cloudy, dull and damp at first this morning with some outbreaks of light rain and drizzle as well as extensive low cloud and coastal mist and fog, which will start to lift and break later this morning and into this afternoon, as the southerly winds gradually turn to the east. Top temperature around 13 or 14°C.
Dry this evening with some bright and sunny intervals to end the day. Then staying dry tonight but with some low cloud perhaps developing later in the night, as the winds start to freshen from the east or southeast. Minimum temperature around 6°C.
Outlook
Any low cloud at first tomorrow will soon clear, leaving the rest of the day fine and dry with lengthy sunny spells. Temperatures reaching up to 14°C at best, but a few degrees cooler along windward coasts in the moderate to fresh east to southeast wind.
Wednesday will be dry and bright with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny intervals. A mainly moderate easterly wind with highs of 13°C.
Sunrise: 6:14am
Sunset: 8:24pm