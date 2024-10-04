What’s in a name? For some years now the practice of gender reveal parties for unborn babies has been adopted by many expectant couples in the island.
Another development has been ‘baby showers’. which can but don’t always predate the birth, where suitable gifts are exchanged and those who will be closest to the baby have the opportunity to celebrate.
Ultrasound scans have been around for quite a long time and are much more definitive of late.
I am of the old school in this matter and although, even in my day, you had the opportunity of the sex being identified I thought part of the excitement of the imminent arrival was enhanced by not knowing in advance.
But, as in all things, each to their own.
One potential advantage of knowing in advance is that the couple have potentially a little longer to consider names.
One of the most important things to think about is how the name will sound when the child is older.
Other considerations include the desire for the chosen name to have a strong family link or to choose a name with a strong meaning or identity of place.
Research has found that 62% of new parents will opt for more traditional names rather than some of the more ‘out there’ names chosen by celebrities.
Some take inspiration from names suggested by friends, some choose names from fictional characters in TV or movies and some from pop stars.
Although I have yet to come across an Elvis Kerruish or Clint Kelly for example.
Choosing a name can be stressful for the couple, family or friends and some names from long ago have reappeared in reception classes of late.
These include, but not exclusively, Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Ava, Grace, Freya, Sophia, Mabel, Ida, Alice, Clara and Florence for girls and Noah, Theo, Leo, Oliver, Arthur, Henry, Jack, Freddie, Louis, Teddy, Thomas and Oscar for boys.
My grandma on my mother’s side was Mabel Lillian and grandad Crawford Albert Kinley former marine superintendent on the Steam Packet and town councillor.
I am not sure how many of these christian names are in current use but my cousin John has Crawford as one of his christian names.
Some of the nicest names in my opinion are those inspired by nature, months and seasons.
April, obviously associated with spring time, Autumn another similar reflection, Coral ‘maiden of the sea’, Chloe ‘blooming or verdant’, Hazel, Heather, Ivy (my granddaughter) ‘associated with loyalty, friendship and strong bonds’, Jade, Ruby, Opal, Onyx and Emerald associated with the gemstones, Jasmine, Lily, Rose, Saffron, Willow, Violet, Summer, another seasonal favourite, Sky, Sierra, Savannah, River, Olive ‘a symbol of peace and wisdom’, Meadow, Luna ‘the moon’, Lila ‘dark beauty’, Julie (one of my two daughters) ‘youthful, rose, beautiful flower’ or Jules as she often prefers.
Dawn, Daisy, Eve and many more.
How about the boys and nature? Alf ‘mountain climber’ (he has a bit of that on his plate presently), Cosmo ‘order harmony’ (I’m all for that), Dara ‘oak tree’, Dylan ‘great sea’ also used because of Bob Dylan or Dylan Thomas, George ‘farmer/earth worker’, Glenn, Heath, Phillip ‘lover of horses’, Rio ‘river’ (also associated with Rio Ferdinand), Rocky, Wolf and Woody.
How about rock stars and music as inspiration your children’s names?
Fleetwood Mac has inspired Rhiannons, I know a Kayleigh (Marillion), a couple of Judes (Beatles), a Jolene (Dolly Parton), a Shakira, a couple of Laylas (Derek and the Dominos), a Rosalie (Thin Lizzy) and a couple of Chers.
Some other songs or artists that have influenced parents to name their children include Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Florence (and the Machine), Cecillia (Simon and Garfunkel), Janis (after Joplin), Lennon or Harrison after the Beatles, Roxannes (Police), Carolines (Neil Diamond), Rubys or Valeries, Angies (Rolling Stones), Michelles (Beatles) and Suzannes (Leonard Cohen).
From the 1960s - any Elenores (The Turtles)? I knew a Philomena (Thin Lizzy), which was a popular Irish name.
Who remembers Edison Lighthouse’s ‘love grows where my Rosemary goes?’
Island resident and then manager of T.Rex featured in their hit ‘Telegram Sam’.
Some names have been used for centuries and are still popular today.
For example Mary has been in use for more than 2,000 years and is still one of the most popular names in the world.
Names can also change over time and evolve to reflect changing norms and trends.
For example in the 19th century, it was popular to give girls names that reflected virtues and moral values, such as Faith, Hope and Charity.
Today, names that are more creative and unique are becoming increasingly popular.
Some names come back time and again for example six boys names that featured in the 1904 top 20 also made it to the top 20 in 2015.
James has never fallen out of the top 20, although it did dip in popularity in 1954 and 1964.
Finally on this subject this week how about names with a Manx connection?
My grandson is Stanley Douglas and granddaughter Ivy Ellan and their dog is called Fynlo which apparently translates as fair Scandinavian, but he only came from Ramsey!
Years ago I had a constituent in Pulrose with a good Manx surname, Skillicorn, but I was always interested to know why, as one of his christian names, his parents had used Neptune which was used in shortened version as Neppy.
When it comes to surnames the best one for a great headteacher at Anagh Coar is Mr Cooil.
We will have a look at Manx summers some time in the future.
I know a number of Manxies called Fletcher, Ramsey, Breesha and others include Orry (god’s peace), Hugo (studious), Illiam (defending men), Juan(well born), Niall (champion), Olaf (of the gods), Oshin (little fawn), Peddyr (a rock), Ronan (god ruler), Rory (fame ruler), Sharry (god’s peace, Finbar (wave crest), Magnus (great), Mannanan (god of the sea), Niall (champion), Reginald (great counsellor, a royal name in Mann), Fintan (a little fair one), Ean and Jamys.
Female names include Aalin (beautiful), Aalish (noble and kind), Aileen(sunlight), Blae (flower), Breeshey (shining), Carola (noble spirited), Catreeney (pure), Creena (wise), Doona (dark maiden), Ealish (noble), Eunys (joy), Feena (fair maiden), Fenella (fair shoulder), Fritha (peace), Greeba, Joney (grace) and I noticed Faragher is interpreted as (supreme choice).
Carrying on Nancy (gracious), Nora (honourable), Paaie (peggy), Sorcha (bright), Una (a lamb), Ursula (little wolf), Meave (a fairy queen), Moira (bitter), Blaanid (a legendary Manx princess), Graihagh (lovable), Kirree (sheep), Margaid (a pearl), Voirrey and Mona (the Isle of Man).
I had an Auntie Mona, my mother’s sister, and both were married to brothers - my father up until 1964 operated RW Cretney and Sons grocers and uncle Jack, Chapman’s the travel agents and secretary of the Douglas Choral Union for an extended period.