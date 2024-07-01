This “immaculate” guest house for sale is just steps from the promenade and includes owners’ accommodation.
Glenfaba, in Douglas, has been a family-run guest house since 1989, being spread across four floors.
On the ground floor, to the front of the property is a dining room, which can host 22 guests, behind which is a commercial kitchen and a laundry room.
To the rear of the ground floor are two bedrooms currently used by the owners, plus a guest bathroom.
Moving downstairs, the lower ground floor is the owners’ flat, which also has its own external access.
The flat includes an open plan lounge and diner, and a galley-style kitchen with a utility room which could also be used as an office.
There are two double bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, plus a separate WC and a boiler room, while a sub-basement running beneath the flat offers storage space.
The guest house rooms sit on the top floors, with five en-suite rooms on each of the three floors, with a total of 17 guest rooms.
Of the rooms, three are single rooms, nine are double or twin, and five are family rooms.
Outside, there is a low maintenance garden area to the front, plus a yard to the rear with artificial grass and an awning.
The sale will include all furnishings, fixtures and fittings, as well as future bookings, with an information pack available to prospective purchasers.
The property is for sale with Plum Properties for a guide price of £850,000.
The agent said: “Glenfaba is a successfully operated and immaculately maintained Guest House located a stone's throw from Douglas Promenade that is offered for sale on a turnkey basis including all furnishings, fixture and fittings as well as future bookings.
“Purchased and operated as a family run Guest House since 1989, the current owners have decided that it is time to retire from the industry leaving behind years of happy memories, with books full of positive reviews and feedback from happy customers having enjoyed their stay.
“Having successfully run the business for such a long time, the owners pride themselves on the high quality maintenance coupled with the impeccable cleanliness of Glenfaba which has helped generate high levels of occupancy and repeat business over the Easter to Autumn season that it is open year on year.”