There were some extremely encouraging performances from the eight island walkers who took part in the Northern Area Race Walking Championships in Liverpool on Saturday.
Conditions were very windy and there was a heavy hail shower mid-race, but the flat, one-kilometre cycle circuit at Litherland Sports Centre proved popular with the Isle of Man contingent, made up of six walkers from Manx Harriers and two from Northern AC.
Young Jack Davies (Manx Harriers) finished runner-up in the 1km event in a season’s best time of 5min 28sec.
Clubmate Lilee Fletcher went one better to win the 2km in a personal best 9m 20s, with Polly Davies third in 11.33, also a personal best.
Tim Perry won the under-17 category of the 5km in a pb of 24.56, while fellow Northern AC walker Holly Salter took the under-20 women’s with a pb time of 27.21.
Continuing the excellent string of results by island competitors, Honey-Mae Davies (MH) won the u17 girls’ race in a pb of 29.20, followed home by clubmate Amy Surgeon in another pb of 30.34.
Neil Wade was first in the Northern Area senior 10km in a personal best time of 47.52, finishing fourth overall.
SPRING WALK/RUN
Manx Harriers Spring Walk and Run events take place on Thursday, April 16 over the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway at the NSC.
Sign on from 6pm at the Manx Harriers clubhouse for a 6.30 start for the 5km walk, and approximately 7.15 for the run.
In addition to the 5km run there will be a 3km event for under-18s.
Entry: £6 for Manx Harriers members, £8 for other club members, £10 for unattached competitors.
- The Dave Phillips running series on Peel promenade/headlands begin on Friday, April 24.
STEVE PARTINGTON
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.