Brother and sister top two in first race on new Ramsey course
Brother and sister, Ryan and Becky Watterson, recorded a one-two on the new course in the revised Northern AC road race league last Tuesday evening.
Ryan, who is currently on the books at Castletown MFC, sprinted home in a time of 5min 33sec for the single-lap 1.7-kilometre course that started and ended close to the Northern Swimming Pool.
His elder sister Becky signalled her return to road running, after giving birth to a baby boy early last summer, with a typically strong performance in 6.12.
She did well to hold off Northern AC teenagers Madison McMullan and Catherine Perry, who crossed the line only one second apart, and Lottie Stennett in 6.42.
Undeterred by a near-torrential shower of rain, there were also some super quick times in the three-lapper with Gethin Owen of Western AC first home in 16m 22s, five seconds in front of ultra-distance specialist Orran Smith (16.27), with Ramsey’s own Samuel Perry third in 16.46.
The leading three women were Sammy White 21.58, Emma Shilling 22.15 and Abbie Kelly 23.57.
Northern Athletics Club road running series (round one), Tuesday, November 1 - Ramsey, sponsored by Manx Vehicle Auction:
One lap (1.7 kilometres): 1, Ryan Watterson 5min 33sec; 2, Becky Watterson 6.12; 3, Madison McMullan 6.27; 4, Catherine Perry 6.28; 5, Lottie Stennett 6.42; 6, Ethan Fulton 7.26; 7, Jo Hamilton 7.32; 8, Sarah Allen 7.42; 9, John Robertson 7.43; 10, Tara Scott 7.53; 11, Becca Kelly 8.15; 12, Terri Salmon 8.16; 13, Dave Corrin 8.45; 14, Sharon Hyatt 9.26; 15, Becky Norrey 9.32; 16, Sharon Counsell 9.42; 17, Jennifer Blackburn 9.46; 18, Colette Corlett 10.21; 19, Anna McKeown 10.26; 20, Kelly Moore 10.27; 21, Nigel Howard 10.28; 22, Lisa Mooney 10.31; 23, Clare Gelder 10.37; 24, Sarah Vondy 10.47; 25, Neil Vondy 10.48; 26, Vicki Kaighin 10.49.
Three laps (5km): 1, Gethin Owen 16m 22s; 2, Orran Smith 16.27; 3, Samuel Perry 16.46; 4, Corbyn Schade 16.50; 5, Charlie Swales 16.55; 6, Paul Sykes 17.14; 7, Matt Callister 17.36; 8, Adam Dooley 18.10; 9, Steven Quayle 18.27; 10, Tommy Aindow 19.09; 11, Peter Callin 19.11; 12, Josh Knights 19.14; 13, James Strickett 19.28; 14, Mark Corkish 19.28; 15, Richard Shipway 19.37; 16, Gordon Crowe 19.47; 17, Chris Hancox 19.49; 18, Adam Huxham 19.52; 19, Andy McKnight 20.14; 20, Ali Stennett 20.15; 21, Paul McGilvray 20.43; 22, Paul Cubbon 20.43; 23, Kevin Vondy 21.01; 24, Jonathan Leece 21.30; 25, Dean Tate 21.33; 26, Nigel Tebay 21.35; 27, Paul Bratty 21.41; 28, Sammy White 21.53; 29, Tufty Nash 21.58; 30, Ash Collinge 22.01; 31, Tom Quirk 22.08; 32, Stephen Brown 22.09; 33, Matthew Gold 22.12; 34, Emma Shilling 22.15; 35, Kevin Holmes 22.31; 36, Callum Staley 22.33; 37, Jamie Pope 22.35; 38, Ben Smaller 22.39; 39, Andrew Lodge 22.43; 40, Rob Temple 23.02; 41, Matthew Bettridge 23.05; 42, Steve Davies 23.11; 43, Adrian Skinner 23.20; 44, Ian Drake 23.27; 45, David Hodgson 23.40; 46, Dale Wassall 23.47; 47, Abbie Kelly 23.51; 48, George Crossley 23.57; 49, Gareth Hinge 24.10; 50, Tommy Corlett 24.15; 51, Andrew Wilkinson 24.33; 52, Chris Wade 24.37; 53, Andy Walton 24.41; 54, Graham Burden 24.58; 55, Charlotte Sugden 25.07; 56, Lawrence Dyer 25.12; 57, Diane Pope 25.20; 58, Gary Sherry 25.42; 59, Bernard Cannan 26.27; 60, Roisin Bolton 26.49; 61, Leah Crowe 27.26; 62, Laura Carson 27.32; 63, Lynsey Woods 27.43; 64, Phill Swales 28.22; 65, Michelle Cannell 28.29; 66, Helen Kee 28.51; 67, Sally Rothwell-Caley 28.57; 68, Michelle Sherry 29.37; 69, Alan Pilling 30.33; 70, Mike Davies 31.25; 71, Emily Westcott 31.30; 72, Katie McAleer 31.51; 73, Denise Bridson 32.28; 74, Maura Kelly 33.34; 75, Carol Roy 33.47; 76, Laura Mylchreest 33.47.
l Future dates are Tuesdays December 6, January 3, February 7 and March 7.
