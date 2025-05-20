The annual KPMG relay will take place at the Douglas Promenade on the evening of Friday, July 18.
The event has been taking place for more than 10 years, raising more than £100,000 for island charities during that period. This year’s relay is being staged in support of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
You may enter the relay event as a team of two (5km each), three (2.5km each with one running 5km) or four runners (2.5km each). You can also enter the event as a solo runner, completing two legs (5km).
Minimum age of entry is 12 years. It is recommended children are accompanied by an adult. Entry fees are £40 for both corporate and non-corporate teams and £15 for solo competitors.
Online entry at manxtimingsolutions.com, closes on the Wednesday prior to the event. Signing on opens at 5pm on the evening with the first runners starting at 6pm.