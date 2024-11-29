Entries are now open for the 2025 edition of the Manx Telecom Parish Walk.
Next year’s event will take place on Saturday, June 21, challenging participants to walk 85 miles round the island.
Headline sponsor Manx Telecom is offering a special early bird discount to its customers. Anyone who signs up before January 31 and is a MT mobile customer will receive a £5 discount on the entry fee.
This initiative aims to encourage both new and returning participants to join in the annual tradition that unites local people and businesses across the community.
Open to walkers of all abilities, the Parish Walk provides participants the opportunity to challenge themselves, whether the aim is to reach one parish or complete the full 85-mile route within 24 hours.
Ray Cox, organiser of the Parish Walk, commented: ‘The new year is fast approaching, so personal goals and challenges will be on many people’s minds.
‘Whether it's your first attempt or you're a seasoned participant, registering now would give you plenty of time to prepare and train.
‘Manx Telecom’s support is invaluable and we’re delighted they have extended their support for the event for a further three years.
‘We're also excited by the early bird offer, which is a great way to encourage new participants to enter. We look forward to another fantastic year of people coming together to take on the challenge.’
Manx Telecom chief executive officer Gary Lamb added: ‘We are incredibly excited to kick off the 2025 Parish Walk with the announcement of our early bird registration.
‘The Parish Walk is a highlight of the Manx summer for many - whether for walkers, supporters, or those who follow along to cheer.
‘Manx Telecom is proud to be a part of this event, which each year highlights the outstanding community spirit that defines the Manx public.’
* In addition to the MT customer discount, there is early bird pricing for everyone entering before March 31.
Enter online at www.parishwalk.com - closing date May 4.