FC Isle of Man’s North West Counties Premier Division fixture with Bury on Saturday has been postponed because of the weather.
Announcing the call off on Friday morning, a club statement said: ‘The pitch at Gigg Lane remains frozen after another night of sub-zero temperatures, so in the interests of safety the game has been postponed.
‘We thank Bury for helping to make an early call, particularly given how this will affect the travel plans of our fans and squad.
‘A new date will be announced in due course. Match tickets will remain valid for rearranged fixture.’