WELLINGTON'S main kicker Alex Davey has picked up an injury in pre-season rugby training which could prevent him playing in the club's opening match of the season.
Head coach Graham Dawe says the full back or fly half ‘pulled up in training’ with what is thought to be a groin injury.
"Hopefully, it's nothing too serious and he will be able to play in our first game - he's a pretty resilient character," said the former England and Bath hooker.
"We're still getting good numbers at training even when it's been hot. The lads have been working very hard."
The twice weekly sessions - and Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Athletic Ground - are being taken by Dawe, former first team captain Tim Jenkinson and Brad Field.
The first team's opening game of the new season in Regional Two South West is a derby clash at home to Cullompton on Saturday, September 7.
Danny Lee is continuing as skipper of the lst XV while Andrew Bellamy remains captain of the 2nd XV following improved results last season.
The club will be celebrating its 150 year anniversary and is planning a number of events to mark the occasion.