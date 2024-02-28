Rugby star Bevan Rodd and cyclist Lizzie Holden were awarded the top honours at the Isle of Man Sports Awards event last night.
Prop forward Rodd, 23, scooped the Sportsman of the Year prize after helping England to a third-place finish at the Rugby World Cup in South Africa and club side, Sale Sharks, reach their first Gallagher Premiership final for 17 years.
He said: ‘I am delighted to receive this recognition. Last year was full of highlights for me and I am very proud to win this award.’
Holden was crowned elite women’s British Time Trial Champion in 2023 and completed the Tour de France Femme with her UAE Team ADQ team.
The 26-year-old, who is currently based in Spain, said: ‘I am thrilled to win against so many other top sportswomen. I am so proud to be from the Isle of Man and this means the world.’
The awards were held at the Villa Marina on Wednesday, at which four-time Olympian Zoe Gillings-Brier was the guest of honour.
Daphne Caine MHK, the newly-appointed Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The Isle of Man Sport Awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the achievements of the island’s outstanding athletes and teams, along with the people that help them to fulfil their potential’.
Cyclist Mark Cavendish was named IoM Sports’ Ambassador for his performances at the Tour de France where he agonisingly missed out on a history-making 35th Tour stage win.
He also starred in a hit behind the scenes on Netflix documentary about his year.
Other award winners were: Under-21 Sportsman of the Year – Corrin Leeming (athletics/triathlon); Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year - Sienna Dunn (hockey); Disability Sportsperson of the Year – Duncan Watterson (Special Olympics); Veteran Sportsperson of the Year - Sarah Webster (athletics); Sports Administrator of the Year – Joy Gough (archery); Sports Coach of the Year – Sally Green (cricket); Sports Team of the Year - Isle of Man Women’s Cricket.
Sports Leader of the Year: Ellie Johnson; Lifetime Achievement – George Peach (Southern 100); Special achievement of the Year – Lorna Gleave (race walking). The Leonie Cooil Courage and Inspiration Award went to Sally Green (cricket).
Sarah Corlett, executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport commented: ‘This year’s IoM Sports Awards have been another fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality and quantity of athletes from across a wide range of sports that are now regularly competing and achieving on the world stage.
‘Without the commitment and dedication of all the volunteers, coaches, clubs and officials much of what we have watched tonight wouldn’t be possible.’
More from the Isle of Man Sports Awards in tomorrow’s IoM Courier and next week’s Examiner/Manx Independent.