Manx boxing back in the Villa against biggest opposing team

Amateur boxing returned to the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall recently with the first major show since last April.

Manx ABC fighters faced off against the biggest ever visiting team - 15 boxers from Merseyside and Cheshire Select.

The overall score was eight Manx wins to seven M&C Select wins.

One of the first highlights of the night was the female junior bout which saw Demi Mayers win best Manx boxer by defeating M&C Select’s Evie Smith via split decision.

Mayers kept her distance well throughout and was able to land a succession of good combinations in an action-packed match which saw constant toe-to-toe exchanges between the two young boxers.

The event also saw two Manx boxers win via technical knockout, with towels being thrown in by the opponents’ corners.

Jay Corkill bested Lewis Cain by continually cutting off the ring, forcing Cain against the ropes multiple times – until he finally became stunned and staggered, resulting in the stoppage.

The second TKO was by Tom Murray, in one of the busy fights of the night against M&C Select’s Tom Harvey.

Murray consistently landed three and four-punch combinations, causing Harvey to clinch.

The crowd roared and jumped to their feet as Murray rocked Harvey with a clean straight that ended the fight.

Local favourite TJ Phair won his bout in the Youth Elite category with a unanimous decision against Jo Minstow.

Phair displayed his characteristic, energetic and dancing style, lunging in to land quick combinations. This was met with good defence from Minstow and some powerful hooks to the body in response.

In the third round, Phair opened up with a flurry of shots to the body as the crowd went wild - remaining active as Minstow seemed to tire, though still answering with effective hooks and uppercuts.

Manx ABC’s Wayne Avis also achieved a unanimous decision win against Mark Donnelly.

Avis had maintained pressure well in the fight which saw strong exchanges of punches throughout.

Local Michael Osbourne won by split decision in another standout bout of the night, utilising his fast jab to find his distance against Tom Williams.

Osbourne’s head movement was outstanding, bobbing and weaving to close in to tee off with hooks and crosses.

Another local fan favourite, Jade Burden, fighting in the senior female elite lightweight category, defeated Katie Flynn by unanimous decision.

In a fast-paced match which saw effective aggression displayed by both, Burden maintained a good defence with her hands held high – covering up and countering Flynn’s combinations well.

Burden began to really take control of the fight towards the end of the second and in the third round, sending Fynn reeling into the ropes with powerful shots.

Manx ABC’s Sam Gelling, in the middleweight elite category, was awarded best bout of the night for his victory against Ste Clark – which saw some of the fastest, most aggressive boxing of the show.

The shorter Gelling countered Clark’s reach advantage by closing in and opening up with fast, explosive combinations – in particular using his powerful hooks to good effect.

Both fighters gave their all and remained energetic right up until the final bell.