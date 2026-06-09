Last year’s Senior Manx Grand Prix winner Caomhan Canny has taken to social media to explain why he withdrew from the TT.
The Donegal man battled handling problems on the Aprilia RSV4 that he should have been riding in the big bike races throughout qualifying week and decided he would not continue riding at the meeting. His fastest lap of qualifying week was 19 minutes 4.798 seconds (118.648mph).
Canny was also meant to be riding a Suzuki R750 for the team in the event’s two Supersport races.
Posting to on his Facebook page on Sunday, he said: ‘I apologise for being very quiet on here over the course of the year it’s been the most testing year to date of my racing career.
‘Unfortunately I made the decision to withdraw from TT 2026 at the end of practice week which wasn’t a decision I made lightly with all that has went into getting us there.
‘I can also confirm that I decided to part ways with Scott Racing motorcycles.
‘After recent events, it became clear that continuing together was not possible.
‘Id like to apologise to my sponsors for having to make this decision but we will be back in 2027.
‘For the rest of this year we will be back on our own machine and do as much roads as possible along with selected short circuits.’
Canny also paid tribute to fellow former Manx Grand Prix champion Daniel Ingham who lost his life during qualifying, adding: ‘At this time none of this matters as my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dan.
‘RIP mate you were a true gentleman. Also wishing a speedy recovery to any rider who has sustained injuries over the course of the TT period - get well soon.’
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