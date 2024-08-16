WELLINGTON Reds, the footballing section of the local cricket club, kick off the new season with a match against Watchet Town Reserves in the Taunton Saturday League's Seward Cup at the Richard Huish College on Wednesday, September 4 (7.30p.m.).
Their first league fixture is the following Saturday when they play Nether Stowey at the Playing Field in the first division (2.30).
Reds won promotion after finishing runners-up to Dunwear United in the third division last season. They won 15 of their 20 matches, drew one and lost only four. and finished with a points difference of plus 44. United lost only one of their 20 matches.
"The squad on the whole is similar to last season, with only a few ins and outs," says new Reds' boss Tom Pearson, who has taken over from Luke Maunder.
"Due to a few of the team being involved in cricket, that rules out any weekend fixtures before the season starts. Our first friendly is arranged against Wellington Road Dons at Fivehead."
Twelve teams are competing in Division One this season. They are: Alcombe Rovers, Bridgwater Grasshoppers, Bridgwater Sports, Dunwear United, Exmoor Rangers, Galmington Reserves, Middlezoy Rovers Athletic, Nether Stowey, Norton Fitzwarren, Wellington Reds, Wellington Road Dons, Wembdon Reserves.