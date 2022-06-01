Rider loses life in Wednesday practice session

A rider sadly lost his life during Wednesday evening’s TT practice session.

Mark Purslow, 29, from Llanon, Ceredigion was killed in an incident during the fourth qualifying session which occurred at Ballagarey, before the fourth mile marker, on his third lap of the session.

Purslow made his first appearance on the TT Mountain Course at the 2015 Manx Grand Prix where he won the Lightweight Race on his debut.

He graduated to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2017, competing in the Supersport and Lightweight classes. This year was his second TT.

Purslow was also an experienced classic racer, competing at the Classic TT in 2016, 2018, and 2019, with a best result of 14th in the 2019 Junior Classic TT.