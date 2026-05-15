Four Vagabonds players have been selected in Cheshire’s women’s squad for Sunday’s opening county championship fixture against Durham.
Freya Crowe and Maisie Murray have earned starting positions for the match, while Becka Hicks and Leona McGovern have been named amongst the replacements, with all four expected to play important roles in Cheshire’s first game of the campaign.
The squad completed their penultimate training session on Wednesday evening as preparations continue ahead of the weekend’s fixture in Ryton on Tyne.
Vagabonds would also like to extend its thanks to new sponsor Astin Accounts for its support this season.
The club also wishes to thank all of its other valued sponsors: Monarch Roofing; Brickman Limited and Fergie's Brickworks.
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