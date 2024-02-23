Eight women have begun a four-week pilot programme of the ‘She Shed’ in Ramsey.

Organisers were overwhelmed by interest in joining the trial scheme, with more than 60 enquiries for only eight places.

The ‘She Shed’ idea is to create a space dedicated to women seeking new practical skills, friendships and social opportunities, and act as a counterpart to the ‘Men in Sheds’ projects in Port Erin, Peel and Ramsey.

Karen Winter, chief executive of Live at Home and operator of the Northern ‘Men in Sheds’ centre, told the Independent: ‘We’re very excited by the She Shed project and we’ve been totally overwhelmed with the demand.’

The programme is based in the Northern shed, at the rear of Ramsey Cottage Hospital, which houses a workshop for projects including metalwork, carpentry and other skills, but it is equally intended as a social venue.

The eight participants have been encouraged to bring their own project or build a birdhouse, spice rack or herb box.

But there is no fixed programme of events and the activities are being led by the participants.