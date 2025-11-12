Today in Douglas promises heavy rain from morning onward, with damp roads likely throughout. Temperatures near 10°C may feel slightly cooler due to moderate winds, making the day rather unsettled. Rain is set to intensify by late afternoon, bringing heavier downpours that could linger into the evening. Overnight, skies remain gloomy, ensuring a wet conclusion to Wednesday, November 12.
Tomorrow maintains rainy conditions, with moderate showers lasting through much of the day. Temperatures about 9°C keep everything on the cooler side, while brisk gusts sweep in, creating a blustery feel. Late evening might see a slight lull in activity, but lingering moisture ensures damp conditions overnight.
Friday looks milder, with temperatures near 11°C and occasional bursts of moderate rain. Skies remain mostly cloudy, though some lighter showers may drift through in the afternoon. Breezes occasionally strengthen, adding a touch of chill. Nightfall keeps residual clouds around, but rain might ease gradually.
Saturday continues with patchy rain, bringing on-and-off showers through daylight hours. Temperatures hover about 11°C, offering mild air despite overcast skies. A few glimpses of sun could appear between passing clouds, but moisture levels stay elevated. Evening sees similar conditions, with drizzle possible near midnight.
Sunday offers partly cloudy skies and fewer showers. Temperatures near 9°C keep things cool, but dryness may prevail for a good portion of the day. Winds settle somewhat, reducing gustiness that marked earlier days. Mornings feature light cloud cover, while evening remains mostly dry. No major rain is indicated, making for a stable outlook.
This article was automatically generated
