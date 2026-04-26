Today, Sunday, April 26, remains overcast with chances of drizzle late at night. Temperatures near 12°C and lows about 9°C keep things mild for spring. Douglas sees a calm breeze throughout the day, and the skies look cloudy from morning to evening, with only minimal rainfall hints, remaining stable overall.
Tomorrow features partly cloudy skies, offering sunshine and breezy spells. Afternoon highs hover near 12°C, while the night drops to about 9°C again. Rain looks unlikely, so expect dryness throughout the day. Light winds linger, but overall conditions stay comfortable. Clouds may thin out toward evening for a brighter finale.
Partly cloudy conditions continue Tuesday, as temperatures reach near 11°C by midday. Early hours feel a bit cooler, sitting about 9°C. Skies might brighten through afternoon, though clouds remain visible. Rainfall remains minimal, shaping a consistent stretch of weather heading deeper into the week. Winds stay generally gentle and calm.
Sunnier weather arrives Wednesday, with highs near 12°C and morning readings about 8°C. Winds may pick up, but the sky remains clear. Clouds could return later, though drizzle seems unlikely. Conditions remain steady throughout daylight hours, providing consistency before heading toward the next changes later in the week. Expect breezes.
Patchy rain might develop Thursday, with daytime temperatures about 12°C and overnight lows near 9°C. Showers look scattered, but drizzle is likely later. Winds increase, ushering a brisk feel into the evening. Expectations point to moderate conditions into this weekend, though unsettled skies could persist for some time and beyond.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.