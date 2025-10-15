Today, Wednesday, October 15, in Douglas arrives with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of morning drizzle. Conditions brighten by mid-morning, leading to calmer afternoon spells. Temperatures near 14°C are expected, making for a fairly mild forecast. Light wind remains possible but should not affect the day much. Slight breezes appear occasionally.
Tomorrow continues with sunny weather, offering mostly clear conditions and minimal rain risk. Gentle warmth builds through midday, with about 14°C anticipated as the day progresses. Light breezes keep it pleasant until evening, when skies remain largely unobstructed. Slightly cooler air may follow later at dusk.
Expect a peaceful start on Friday under bright skies, though early hours may bring cooler moments. Conditions stay dry, and near 13°C temperatures keep things mild by afternoon. Sunny spells continue throughout, ensuring a comfortable wrap to the workweek. A few light clouds could drift overhead.
This weekend begins with Saturday featuring thicker cloud cover and occasional grey spells. Near 14°C is expected, so overall comfort remains. A brief spell of drizzle could appear late, but heavier rainfall seems unlikely, leaving the day mostly dry and overcast. Sunny breaks may pop up at times.
Leading into Sunday, moderate rain is forecast, and about 12°C keeps the atmosphere cooler. Drizzle may persist into midday, with heavier spells possible later. Stronger gusts develop, introducing breezier moments that dominate the evening. Wet conditions then look set to linger, wrapping up the weekend on a damp note. Thunderclaps are not expected, offering calmer rainfall. Winds swirl steadily near areas.
This article was automatically generated
