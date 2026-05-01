Today in Douglas brings mainly overcast skies and occasional light showers for Friday, May 1. Temperatures near 11°C keep things mild, though patchy rain is likely. Sunshine might break through late afternoon, but grey conditions stay dominant. Rain is expected to linger, with local conditions set to change intermittently.
Tomorrow stays mostly cloudy, with patchy rain tapering off early. Temperatures about 11°C maintain a mild feel, while skies could brighten later. Minimal rainfall is anticipated as conditions gradually improve. Some fleeting sunny intervals may appear, offering a brighter late afternoon. Evening remains calm despite occasional lingering clouds above.
This weekend sees moderate rain on Sunday, with cooler temperatures near 10°C. Damp conditions likely dominate as showers range from gentle drizzle to heavier bursts. Overcast skies reduce any chance of sunshine, and prolonged wet spells persist well into the evening. Overnight hours bring further rainfall, maintaining a soggy spell.
A new week begins with Monday bringing overcast conditions and patchy rain. Temperatures about 10°C feel slightly brisk, though occasional sunshine might appear. Drizzly spells remain possible, yet rainfall totals should stay lighter than the previous day. Late afternoon could see fewer clouds, giving a small window of brighter skies.
Another unsettled day arrives Tuesday, with patchy rain still featuring in the forecast. Temperatures about 11°C maintain mild conditions, and cloud cover remains extensive. Occasional sunshine may briefly break through, though persistent rain chances linger. Later in the evening, skies could clear somewhat, wrapping up a predominantly grey period across the region.
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