Saturday, September 27 in Douglas delivers moderate rain throughout much of the day. Showers should linger from morning into late afternoon, with temperatures near 11°C. Skies might clear slightly by evening, but damp conditions remain possible. Wind speeds could feel brisk, adding to the unsettled atmosphere. Heavier bursts might develop.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain nearby, though it should be lighter than today. Conditions appear mainly cloudy, and temperatures about 12°C might feel somewhat comfortable with gentle breezes. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover could let in some sunshine, offering an overall mild contrast to the wetter start of the weekend.
In the new week, Monday brings patchy rain and overcast periods. Temperatures about 13°C should provide a warmer feel compared to previous days. Sunny intervals look limited, but drier spells could develop by afternoon. Gentle winds are expected, maintaining a calm feel for anyone stepping outdoors. Drizzle remains a possibility.
Stepping into Tuesday, patchy rain nearby and partial cloud cover seem likely. Temperatures near 14°C may boost the sense of mildness, with an occasional glimpse of sunshine. Clouds could shift later in the afternoon, reducing the chance of showers. Breezes might pick up, adding a fresher vibe towards the evening.
Midweek arrives with Wednesday promising partly cloudy skies and minimal rainfall. Temperatures about 15°C could feel pleasantly mild if sunshine breaks through. A few breezes may occur, though calm moments are likely too. Conditions remain stable throughout the day, offering a peaceful experience free from heavier showers or extended gloom.
