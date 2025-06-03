Today, Tuesday, June 3, looks damp from the morning with moderate rain leading into patchy drizzle by midday. A few bursts of brighter skies could appear, but rain clouds remain a possibility later. Temperatures near 12°C should stick around, offering a cool but not chilly start to the weather forecast.
Tomorrow might see patchy rain nearby at times, although a few sunny spells are possible around midday. Showers could pop up later, bringing a chance of light drizzle for some. Temperatures near 12°C look likely again, keeping conditions mild for this next step in the local weather forecast, particularly in Douglas.
Thursday promises occasional drizzly spells early on, but glimpses of sunlight could surface by midday. Patchy rain might return later, with temperatures about 12°C maintaining a gentle warmth. Skies may brighten in places, though clouds remain likely in the late afternoon as the weather forecast continues its unpredictable streak.
Friday could see light drizzle in the morning, shifting toward patchy rain come midday. A few breaks of sun might appear, but showers still linger for much of the afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C are on the cards, offering a mild feel as the forecast edges toward the weekend.
This weekend should feature patchy rain on Saturday, with a chance of brighter periods creeping through. Temperatures about 12°C keep it fairly mild, though passing drizzle can’t be ruled out for the afternoon. Any cloudy patches may thin briefly, but gentle showers look poised to return by late evening, concluding the week.
This article was automatically generated
