Today, Friday, February 6, in Douglas is set for a wet weather update, featuring moderate rain and periods of heavy snow. Occasional sleet may appear, so conditions might switch between rain and snow. Temperatures near 3°C bring a chilly day likely to stay unsettled.
Tomorrow, Saturday, continues with patchy rain and light drizzle in the forecast. Fog could develop at times, keeping skies grey and damp. Temperatures about 5°C remain on the cooler side. Intermittent showers are possible, with short breaks in the cloud cover offering brief drier spells.
Sunday sees cloudier conditions, with occasional patchy rain scattered throughout. Some mist may linger, but temperatures near 8°C bring a slightly milder feel. Overcast periods could break to reveal a few clearer patches, though brief rain showers remain possible during this weather update.
Monday remains dull, featuring overcast skies and patchy rain. Temperatures hover near 5°C, ensuring a cool atmosphere. Occasional drizzle could persist, so conditions might stay damp much of the time. A few breaks in the clouds may appear, yet light rain cannot be ruled out entirely.
Tuesday appears chilly, with temperatures about 4°C. Light snow may mix with passing rain, and brisk winds could bring blowing flurries across various spots. Cloudy skies dominate, though a brief glimpse of daylight may occur. Breezes keep the air feeling colder throughout the day. Conditions remain changeable, hinting at a mix of occasional snow showers and possible gaps in the grey.
