Today, Wednesday, May 21, brings plenty of sunshine over Douglas, with skies staying mostly clear and temperatures near 14°C. Early morning may feel fresh, but bright spells should persist through the afternoon. Winds remain modest, ensuring a calm setting for anyone stepping outside. Late evening remains dry and fairly comfortable.
Tomorrow sees more sunshine, with a breeze picking up and temperatures about 12°C. Skies look unclouded through midday, though a few extra gusts could move in by late afternoon. Overnight stays quiet, offering a continued spell of pleasant weather before conditions shift. Evening remains cool, with a chill after sunset.
Friday brings partly cloudy skies, with moderate breezes and temperatures near 13°C. The afternoon could see brief sunny intervals, though a few clouds might linger by evening. Overnight retains a mild character, offering a comfortable transition into the weekend. Light winds reduce chances of gusts, creating calmer conditions after dusk.
The weekend starts with patchy rain Saturday, accompanied by occasional sunny breaks and temperatures about 15°C. Showers appear more likely through midday, giving way to brief clearing in the afternoon. Evening remains damp in places, as lingering cloud cover adds to a slightly cooler feel. Overnight may bring lighter drizzle.
Unsettled conditions continue Sunday, delivering more patchy rain and temperatures near 10°C. Occasional downpours may persist through midmorning, easing later but leaving wet spots behind. Afternoon skies remain overcast, and drizzly spells could return toward dusk. Winds pick up slightly, lending a brisk finish to the day and cooler air.
