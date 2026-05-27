Today, Wednesday, May 27, brings bright weather with sunshine expected through much of the day in Douglas. Dry skies seem likely, with temperatures near 12°C early on, climbing to about 15°C. A gentle breeze may pass through, but overall conditions stay mostly clear. Late evening might see faint clouds drifting in.
Tomorrow, Thursday, brings patchy rain that might appear on and off through the morning. Temperatures hover near 12°C at dawn, gradually reaching about 14°C by midday. Overcast spells may linger, though periodic breaks allow brief sun. Showers stay likely, making the day rather unsettled. Later hours could see isolated drizzle.
Friday offers partly cloudy skies with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures near 12°C in the early hours, rising to about 14°C by midday. Sunshine should break through the clouds fairly often, keeping the atmosphere bright. Conditions remain calm, though a light breeze may persist. Evening looks mostly clear, with calm skies overhead.
Saturday might see patchy rain in spots, with a possibility of drizzle. Temperatures near 11°C in the morning, climbing to about 13°C. Clouds could persist, but short sunny spells are not ruled out. The day remains moderate, with intermittent dampness. Breezy moments may occur before nightfall, followed by calmer conditions.
Sunday is likely to feature patchy rain nearby. Temperatures hover near 12°C early on, potentially reaching about 14°C by afternoon. Light showers appear probable, although occasional bright intervals may occur. Conditions stay variable, with periods of cloud and rain interspersed with drier spells. These showers might continue.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.