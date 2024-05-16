Innovation thrives when diverse minds come together, and at PwC Isle of Man they take pride in having a diverse workforce that fuels creative spirit.
Nichola Christison, Partner and ambassador for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) within the firm shares why this topic is important: ‘Diversity isn’t only about workplace culture - it encompasses inclusive thinking across age, career transitions, digital thinking, disability, ethnic heritage, gender, and neurodiversity.’ PwC Isle of Man's people are referred to as a human-led, tech-powered community of solvers, a message that brings together over 120 staff from all walks of life. Nichola explains that D&I is embedded in PwC’s global strategy, The New Equation, where the power of distinctive skills, behaviours and backgrounds are championed to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes in society.
Building intergenerational synergy
As the firm’s longest serving member of staff, Jenny Kenyon has witnessed significant workplace change in the last 30 years. She emphasises the value of diverse generations and how the strengths of different age groups shape an inclusive culture. ‘Our team’s average age is quite low and many of the younger members come for advice which builds a strong working and non-working relationship where we learn from each other’s perspectives and bridge the generational gap.’
Championing disability
Heather Beck, an actuarial senior associate who is hearing impaired understands the importance of inclusivity and through open conversations has encouraged colleagues to learn about the disability, ensuring it is not a career barrier. Heather describes being hard of hearing as having shaped her strengths and talents. ‘Due to a loss of hearing, I tend to observe body language more and this heightens my ability to spot the emotions of others around me, which is beneficial to inclusive teamwork and building trust with colleagues.’
Welcoming career changes
One of PwC’s newer hires is Elliott Alexander, a former pilot who is applying skills honed in commercial aviation to a new career as a trainee accountant in audit. Focused on behavioural skills, the firm’s recruitment strategy supports career transitions to yield fresh perspectives like Elliott’s, whose presence in the team fosters an inclusive culture that embraces strong interpersonal skills gained from international airline experiences where ‘it was normal to work with new colleagues every single day’.
Celebrating cultural differences
Cultural and ethnic diversity is a priority area of the firm’s D&I strategy and with over 15 nationalities in the team, diverse voices are represented from around the world. Audit manager, Tapiwa Gede, asserts that the benefit of ‘a mix of different cultures can only be positive in terms of coming up with unique solutions to solving problems.’ She and Emmanuel Kayanga, audit senior associate, are two of many staff who have relocated to work at PwC Isle of Man in recent years. Emmanuel adds that ‘bringing together viewpoints from people who have worked in different parts of the world helps to increase innovation and creativity’.
Embracing digital transformation
As technology revolutionises working practices, developing technological inclusivity is high on the agenda, says Melissa Maharaj, an audit senior manager and digital accelerator who helps digitally upskill PwC Isle of Man’s intergenerational workforce. Adding to the firm’s holistic approach to diversity, Melissa emphasises that ‘ensuring technology is accessible to all, providing equal opportunities and fostering unique perspectives is vital in future-proofing for success in an ever-changing world’.