Cultural and ethnic diversity is a priority area of the firm’s D&I strategy and with over 15 nationalities in the team, diverse voices are represented from around the world. Audit manager, Tapiwa Gede, asserts that the benefit of ‘a mix of different cultures can only be positive in terms of coming up with unique solutions to solving problems.’ She and Emmanuel Kayanga, audit senior associate, are two of many staff who have relocated to work at PwC Isle of Man in recent years. Emmanuel adds that ‘bringing together viewpoints from people who have worked in different parts of the world helps to increase innovation and creativity’.