The Diocese of Sodor and Man has announced its new bishop, the Venerable Patricia Hillas, succeeding Reverend Peter Eagles who retired in October after six years of service.
She will be consecrated on Thursday, October 10 in York Minster and be installed in the Cathedral at Peel later in the year.
Known as Tricia, she is currently the Archdeacon and Canon of Westminster and also serves as Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons.
Born in 1966 in Malyasia to an Indian mother and British father, she relocated to the UK with her family in 1971.
She was ordained in 2002 following a career as a youth and social worker, part of which she specialised in supporting those diagnosed with HIV and AIDS.
Before becoming Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons in 2019 she was Priest in Charge at St-Mary-at-Hill, City of London and Canon Pastor at St Paul’s Cathedral.
In her earlier days of ministry Tricia was ordained deacon in 2002 and priest in 2003. She served her curacy at the Kensal Rise Team Ministry in the Diocese of London. From 2005 to 2014 she was vicar of St Barnabas, Northolt Park.
In a statement posted on the Archbishop of York's website, Tricia expressed her enthusiasm.
She said: ‘“Gem of God’s earth”, “seabound kingdom” and “much-loved place between the hills and the sea” these evocative descriptions only begin to touch on the beauty and heart of the Isle of Man.
‘After many years visiting as a guest I am thrilled to be called to make my home there, along with Andrew my husband, and to serve the island and all her people as the next Bishop of Sodor and Man.
‘As Bishop I am keen to get to know people of all ages and from all parts of the Island and to be known by them.
‘I eagerly look forward to being part of a church and wider community which have deep roots in faith, going back more than 1,500 years and which at the same time are moving ahead into God’s future.
‘I hope we shall treasure the traditions of the past whilst looking to the new opportunities ahead.
‘I have encountered at first hand the warmth and faithfulness of Christians on the island. Now I look forward to joining with them in living and sharing the transforming love of God for all.
‘We are of course made and shaped by the many significant people who surround us. I would therefore like to express my thanks to all on the Island, in the Westminster Parliament, at Westminster Abbey and those who took part in the discernment process, who have been so supportive and inspiring.’
Her appointment occurs amidst ongoing discussions about the future of the Bishop's vote in Tynwald, with a private member's bill currently under consideration by the Legislative Council.