Five primary schools in the island have received an internationally recognised award for their ‘exceptional dedication’ to environmental and sustainable practices.
St Mary’s Roman Catholic, Andreas, St John’s, Henry Bloom Noble and Victoria Road primary schools have all received the Eco-Schools’ highest ‘Green Flag’ award.
Each school completed the seven-step programme that engages children in learning about global issues such as climate change, biodiversity and marine conservation.
An eco-council was established at each school to enact environmental ideas such as students cultivating their own food and setting up bird feeders and wildflower areas.
This achievement follows the collaborative efforts of the Department of Education, Sport, and Culture (DESC), working in conjunction with Eco-Schools, which conducted regular training sessions for teachers throughout the academic year.
A spokesperson from DESC said: ‘This partnership has enabled hundreds of pupils and teachers to develop new skills and gain a deeper understanding of key global environmental concerns.
‘The schools’ accomplishments reflect DESC’s commitment to continuously raising awareness of climate change and sustainable practices at all levels of education.’
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for DESC, said: ‘This significant milestone represents our collective endeavour to instil in students a sense of responsibility for the world they inhabit.
‘We are appreciative of the support from eco-schools and hope it leads to a life-long love of the natural world.’