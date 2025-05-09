Charity Beach Buddies is teaming up with the Manx government to run a series of events over the next few days as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.
The theme of Mental Health Awareness Week this year is ‘community’ and Beach Buddies is linking up with the Isle of Man Government to get involved in a series of special events to which the public is invited, in particular people who have never taken part in community clean-up events before.
The events will be held chiefly in community areas such as towns, villages, parks and glens, as well as beaches.
There is no fee for taking part and anyone can join in for just a few minutes, or longer. There are no age limits. All litter-picking equipment is provided and Beach Buddies has full public liability insurance. Safety talks will also be given at the beginning of each event.
Kate Bergquist, health improvement officer for the Public Health directorate, said the aim was ‘to celebrate the power and importance of community’.
She added: ‘Being part of a safe, positive community is vital for our mental health and wellbeing.
‘We thrive when we have strong connections with other people and supportive communities that remind us we are not alone. Communities can provide a sense of belonging, safety and support in hard times, and give us a sense of purpose.
‘Taking care of our communities and environment are powerful community-building events. When people come together to clean their local beaches and community spaces they experience a sense of shared purpose and accomplishment. This collaborative spirit fosters community engagement.
‘Clean-up events bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, creating opportunities for community members to connect and work towards a common goal.
‘Coming together to clean out local spaces strengthens local pride and by taking ownership of their local environment, communities foster a sense of pride and responsibility, leading to ongoing efforts to maintain and protect their natural spaces.’
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford added: ‘Beach Buddies has long played a crucial role in removing debris and pollutants from our coastline and the collaboration with Public Health during Mental Health Awareness Week will bring people of all ages and backgrounds across the Island the opportunity to come together, to reconnect with each other and with nature.
‘We know that when people work together to clean their community spaces, they experience a sense of shared purpose and achievement. The clean-up sessions don’t have to take long but they can make a huge difference to our environment and to our mood.’
Details of the special community clean-up events during Mental Health Awareness Week can be found on the Beach Buddies social media pages and website at www.beachbuddies.org.im
- We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page. Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification. We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible. Join the conversation!