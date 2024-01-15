The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) continues its winter programme of lectures at the Manx Museum in Douglas this weekend.
Saturday’s talk focuses on the importance of a plant found in the island’s waters that helps the survival of marine species and combats the effects of climate change.
Starting at 2.30pm, Dr Lara Howe, marine officer at the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), will detail the work being undertaken on eelgrass.
It is an important habitat for a variety of species.
In addition, it can help reduce coastal erosion, trap litter and is an important store for blue carbon, thus helping us fight both our climate and our biodiversity crisis.
A multi-partner project, led by DEFA and the Blue Carbon team, supported by MWT, is working to gain a better understanding of Manx beds and how they are contributing to our marine ecosystem.
This includes trialling eelgrass plant relocation, and mapping beds to assess abundance and species diversity within the eelgrass meadows.
Dr Howe says: ‘The presentation will focus on the wonders of eelgrass and the work being done to gain a better understanding of this important species through mapping, monitoring and trial translocation; how we discovered a new bed – well, rediscovered a new bed - and the project’s future plans.’
As is customary with IoMNHAS lectures, Dr Howe’s presentation will be followed by tea or coffee and biscuits.
Those attending are advised to arrive early to be sure of a seat, and non-IoMNHAS members will have the opportunity to give a voluntary contribution if they wish.
l For further details, email [email protected], visit www.manxantiquarians.com or www.facebook.com/IsleofManNaturalHistoryandAntiquarianSociety