The Manx National Farmers Union (MNFU) has relayed concerns regarding ‘sheep worrying’ in the island.
Sheep worrying refers to dogs chasing a flock of sheep and biting or injuring the sheep in some way, with a number of these instances being reported in the Isle of Man.
A MNFU survey in 2023 revealed that 82% of farmer respondents had at least one sheep worrying incident during 2022, while also reporting that at least 26 sheep had been killed by dogs and 74 injured directly because of loose dogs during the same year.
The MNFU has called for dog owners and walkers to take more control of dogs when out in the countryside.
A spokesperson from the MNFU said: ‘Members of the public can support the protection of livestock and wildlife further by alerting police and the farmer of any incident they witness.
‘They can provide vital evidence by taking photos or video footage of any sheep worrying, or loose dogs near livestock.’
The MNFU recently released footage supplied by a local farmer on its social media page, ‘Manx Farming and Food Matters’, which showed a loose dog just after it had chased a sheep off a cliff on Peel Hill.
Union member feedback indicated that on most occasions, dog owners are electing to let the dog off their lead because they ‘do not believe that their dog is capable of attacking or worrying sheep.’
The spokesperson continued: ‘The MNFU advises contacting the police first, and the farmer, then trying to record as much evidence as possible, though it is recommended not to attempt to intervene due to the risks of personal injury.
‘It is a very distressing thing to witness, but gathering evidence is vital.
‘The MNFU is working with the police to provide education and advice on controlling dogs when out in the countryside with the safest method always being to keep dogs on leads.
‘For the MNFU, along with the need to protect livelihoods, it is a matter of animal welfare.’